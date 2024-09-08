Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 504,340 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,340 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.46% of Savers Value Village worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $25,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at $2,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

SVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

