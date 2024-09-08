Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLNO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

SLNO stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -1.46. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,395.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,395.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,722,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,291,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,101,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 767,239 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,548. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

