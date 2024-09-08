Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 29,011 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.57% of OneSpaWorld worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,898,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 117,765 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 470,415 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 250,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

