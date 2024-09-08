Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 30,217 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

