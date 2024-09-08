Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 9,338 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -1.46.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,395.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,395.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $24,365,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,816,851 shares in the company, valued at $332,185,149.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,239 shares of company stock worth $36,744,548 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

