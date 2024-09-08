Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 941,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,116 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 441,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,711,000.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

