Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $28.96 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. AeroVironment comprises about 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $28,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.11. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Get Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.