Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 3,304 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. The Baldwin Insurance Group comprises about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.63% of The Baldwin Insurance Group worth $26,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

