Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 15,115 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.10% of Installed Building Products worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBP opened at $204.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $281.04. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.05 and a 200-day moving average of $227.82.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

