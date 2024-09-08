Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
