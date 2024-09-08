EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $144.00 Average PT from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.95.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

EOG stock opened at $120.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 186,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in EOG Resources by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 280,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

