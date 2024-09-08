Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,242 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up approximately 5.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Equitable worth $37,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,938 shares of company stock worth $2,090,536. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,979. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.