Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $17.89 or 0.00032817 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $58.40 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,517.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.62 or 0.00558698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00111185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.00316515 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00037122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00081415 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,661,981 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

