Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.28.

EIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$47.94 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$42.05 and a 1-year high of C$49.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.22.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

