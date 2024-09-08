FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $424.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.54 and a 200-day moving average of $429.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

