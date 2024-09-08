FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

FedEx stock opened at $283.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

