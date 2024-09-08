Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $108,363.39 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.02 or 1.00048991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,517 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 6,720,516.78422568 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99804672 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $108,189.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

