Fei USD (FEI) Tops One Day Volume of $108,598.42

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $108,598.42 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008799 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,890.66 or 1.00043392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,517 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 6,720,516.78422568 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99804672 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $108,189.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

