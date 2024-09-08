Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,523,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after acquiring an additional 791,596 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6,024.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,054,000 after acquiring an additional 374,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,547,000 after acquiring an additional 245,872 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Ferrari by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 237,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,419,000 after purchasing an additional 160,055 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.70. The stock had a trading volume of 287,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,277. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.53. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

