Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,106 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

