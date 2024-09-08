Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,906 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

