Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $80.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

