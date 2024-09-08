Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $356.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

