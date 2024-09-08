Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $851,000 in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,256,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

PWV stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $59.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.