Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 500.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,452.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $426.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.70.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

