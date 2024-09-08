Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

