Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $59.09 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

