Fiducient Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

