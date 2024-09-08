Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,020 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,802,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IWM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average of $206.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

