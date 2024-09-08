Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.