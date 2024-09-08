Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $128,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 109.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.