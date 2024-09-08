Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.