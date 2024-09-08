Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

QGRO opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $89.31.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

