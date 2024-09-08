Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,259 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

