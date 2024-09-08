Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average of $161.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

