Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

