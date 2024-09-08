Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,106 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

