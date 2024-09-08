First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
First Andes Silver Stock Down 6.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.58.
First Andes Silver Company Profile
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
