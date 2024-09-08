First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

FCAP stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at First Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

