First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Price Performance
FCAP stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%.
First Capital Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at First Capital
In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of First Capital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.