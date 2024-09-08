First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $2.04 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,564,672,548 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,564,672,548.15. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99871174 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $2,090,928,782.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

