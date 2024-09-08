First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 1.50% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FAAR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.