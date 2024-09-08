First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 597,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,475,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

