First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 128,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,877. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

