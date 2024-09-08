First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.35

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.35 and traded as high as $33.03. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 212,222 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 588.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

