Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $3.56. Forward Industries shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 30,654 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forward Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

