Fund Evaluation Group LLC Acquires 9,920 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.8% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $78,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,417,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $39.20. 2,537,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

