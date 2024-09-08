Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $9.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,831,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $683,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,886. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

