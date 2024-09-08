Gaimin (GMRX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.44 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gaimin has a market cap of $13.44 million and $68,482.55 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Gaimin

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,965,065,525 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 13,965,065,525 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0009581 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $67,635.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

