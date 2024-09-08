Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

