Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $496.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.97.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
